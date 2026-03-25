Orioles' Albert Suarez: Sent out to Norfolk
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles reassigned Suarez to Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.
Suarez wasn't able to secure a starting or long-relief role on the Orioles' Opening Day roster, but the 36-year-old will provide the organization with valuable depth at the Triple-A level. The right-hander made five appearances (one start) at the big-league level in 2025, giving up three earned runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out 10 over 11.2 innings.
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