Suarez (forearm) said Monday that he's fully healthy this spring, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

A mild forearm flexor strain brought Suarez's 2025 campaign to an early end, but the 36-year-old right-hander believes he's "100 percent" and "good to go" ahead of spring training. Suarez is with the Orioles on a minor-league contract leading into Grapefruit League action, and he'd likely be left with a bullpen role as a long reliever if he winds up claiming an Opening Day roster spot.