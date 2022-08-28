Hays went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Astros.
Hays went yard in the third inning for what was ultimately the Orioles' last run in the low-scoring victory. The outfielder has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, going 10-for-33 (.303) with six extra-base hits in that span. He's pulling out of a slump that plagued him earlier in August, and the 27-year-old is still slashing .256/.313/.434 with 15 long balls, 53 RBI, 58 runs scored and two stolen bases through 114 contests this year.