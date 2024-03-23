Hays was removed from Saturday's Grapefruit League contest versus the Blue Jays with a right shoulder contusion after being hit by a pitch, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Hays initially remained in the game following a conversation with the Orioles' trainer and manager Brandon Hyde, but he was later lifted in between innings. His removal could just be a precaution, but the team should have more clarity on his situation after the game. If healthy, Hays is slated to be Baltimore's primary left field.