Overn is hitting .277 with three home runs and 18 steals in 22 games for Double-A Chesapeake.

Overn is a freak athlete who also played wide receiver at USC as a freshman before focusing on baseball from 2023 onward. He slashed .242/.367/.386 with eight home runs and 43 steals in 84 games for High-A Aberdeen before getting promoted to Double-A on Aug. 5. He has been much more aggressive since getting to Double-A, with his walk rate dipping from 15.5 percent to 5.8 percent and his swing rate jumping from 41 percent to 53.8 percent. Overn has 11 home runs and a .359 on-base percentage in 106 games this season, and it's possible he trends up as a hitter over the next year or two as he gets further removed from his two-sport days. He has the upside of a strong-side platoon outfielder who hits 10-15 home runs with 30-plus steals.