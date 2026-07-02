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Rays' Austin Overn: Back in action for Double-A club

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Overn (undisclosed) has gone 4-for-9 with a home run, a double, three walks, two stolen bases, three RBI and two runs in two games for Double-A Montgomery since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.

After spending just over a month on the shelf due to the unspecified issue, Overn has hit the ground running since rejoining the Montgomery lineup. Acquired from the Orioles over the winter as part of the prospect haul the Rays received in the deal that sent right-hander Shane Baz to Baltimore, Overn has enjoyed an outstanding first season in the organization. Through 40 games with Montgomery, Overn is slashing .317/.385/.553 with eight home runs and 30 steals.

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