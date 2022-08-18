Voth didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays, scattering two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out three.

Good as Voth was, Ross Stripling was even better, and the Toronto right-hander took a perfect game into the seventh inning. The quality start was Voth's first of the season -- in fact, this was the first time he's completed six innings since moving into the Baltimore rotation. Over his last 10 appearances (nine starts and a relief outing), the 30-year-old sports a 2.79 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 37:11 K:BB through 42 innings.