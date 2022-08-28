Voth (4-2) took the loss Sunday in Houston, allowing a run on a hit and three walks while striking out four in six innings.

Voth allowed a leadoff double to David Hensley in the third but otherwise kept Houston's bats silent. He faced two batters over the minimum through the first six frames thanks to two double-play groundballs. After a walk to begin the seventh he was removed and that runner later came around to score. It was the second time in three starts that he pitched six innings and allowed one run or fewer without recording a win. Since the All-Star break, he has a 2.25 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB in 36 innings across seven starts. His next start will likely be next weekend against Toronto.