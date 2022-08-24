Voth (4-1) earned the victory Tuesday against the White Sox, striking out three in 5.2 innings while allowing two runs on seven hits and three walks.

Both runs against Voth came in the first inning when Eloy Jimenez hit a two-run homer. Voth allowed at least one baserunner in each of his innings but managed to keep Chicago off the board after the first. As a starter this season, the 30-year-old has a 2.81 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 42:14 K:BB in 48 innings across 11 appearances. He set season-highs Tuesday with 86 pitches and six frames completed.