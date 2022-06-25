Manager Brandon Hyde said Voth will stay in the rotation following his start Friday versus the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. He allowed one run on a hit and two walks while striking out three in three innings in a no-decision.

Voth has started his last two appearances. though the three-inning outing Friday was his longest of the year. He threw 47 pitches (26 strikes) against the White Sox, so he'll still need to build up his pitch count over his next few turns through the rotation. He last functioned as a started in 2020, though he's yet to have much major-league success regardless of role. The right-hander has a 7.81 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 28:10 K:BB in 27.2 innings between the Orioles and the Nationals this year, though he's been much more effective since arriving in Baltimore. He's lined up for a road start in Seattle next week.