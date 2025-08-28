Povich did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks across five innings. He struck out five.

It was a solid outing overall for Povich, with the only damage against him coming via a pair of solo home runs. It's certainly a step in the right direction for the left-hander, who'd struggled to a 5.06 ERA in four outings (21.1 innings) since rejoining the O's in early August. Povich is currently lined up to face the Padres on the road his next time out.