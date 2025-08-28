Orioles' Cade Povich: Decent in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Povich did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Red Sox, allowing two runs on seven hits and no walks across five innings. He struck out five.
It was a solid outing overall for Povich, with the only damage against him coming via a pair of solo home runs. It's certainly a step in the right direction for the left-hander, who'd struggled to a 5.06 ERA in four outings (21.1 innings) since rejoining the O's in early August. Povich is currently lined up to face the Padres on the road his next time out.
