Povich will start Sunday's game against the Giants, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

After Brandon Young made a spot start in place of the injured Zach Eflin (elbow) on Monday, it will be Povich getting a turn this weekend. Povich made one extended relief appearance Sunday against the Pirates, allowing two runs on four hits and a 2:3 K:BB over 5.2 innings. The left-hander will have an opportunity to make additional starts if he pitches well.