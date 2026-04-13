Orioles' Cade Povich: Sent packing to minors
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles optioned Povich to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.
Povich was dialed in in a spot start Sunday against the Giants, tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball while notching five strikeouts. However, with Dean Kremer joining the Orioles' rotation there was no longer a spot for Povich, who will stay stretched out as a member of Norfolk's starting five.
More News
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Dominant in first start•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Drawing start this weekend•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Works in long relief Sunday•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Called up, could start Monday•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Headed to Norfolk•
-
Orioles' Cade Povich: Promising start in spring training•