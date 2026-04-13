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The Orioles optioned Povich to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Povich was dialed in in a spot start Sunday against the Giants, tossing 6.2 innings of one-run ball while notching five strikeouts. However, with Dean Kremer joining the Orioles' rotation there was no longer a spot for Povich, who will stay stretched out as a member of Norfolk's starting five.

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