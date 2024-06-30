Povich (1-2) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win Saturday over the Rangers.

He gave up a couple of solo home runs, but Povich ended up earning his first career win after Heston Kjerstad put the Orioles ahead with a grand slam in the fifth inning. After allowing six runs in his debut, Povich has given up a total of six runs across his last four outings. He's at a decent 4.05 ERA with a 1.24 WHIP and 17:10 K:BB through 26.2 innings over five starts. The Orioles had discussed going to a six-man rotation before a rough stretch of pitching injuries in June, so it's unclear if Povich will stick around in the majors once Dean Kremer (triceps) returns from the injured list, which could happen next week.