Povich did not factor into the decision in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Yankees, allowing one run on one hit and five walks with one strikeout over 4.2 innings.

Povich walked four batters between the first two innings but only allowed one run on a sacrifice fly by Gleyber Torres in the first. He settled down and retired eight straight hitters before walking Juan Soto with two outs in the fifth frame and was pulled at 94 pitches. After surrendering six runs in his debut June 6, Povich has allowed just one run over his past two outings and owns a 3.94 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 9:9 K:BB through 16 major-league innings. It is unclear if he will remain in the rotation when Dean Kremer (triceps) returns from the injured list.