Mullins went 2-for-5 with one RBI, two runs scored and two stolen bases in 7-6 win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

Mullins singled, stole second base and scored on a Ramon Urias home run in the fifth inning. He then took over in the 10th frame, hitting an RBI single, stealing third and scoring on an errant throw. Mullins saw a five-game hitting streak come to an end Tuesday but responded with a big game that included his first RBI in the month of June. While his .193 batting average is obviously disappointing, Mullins has still managed to accumulate six home runs and 15 steals over 224 plate appearances in 2024.