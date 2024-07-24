Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said that McDermott will be called up from Triple-A Norfolk to start Wednesday against the Marlins, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

McDermott's promotion already appeared imminent after he joined the Orioles' taxi squad in Miami on Tuesday, and Hyde confirmed that the 25-year-old righty would fill the opening in the rotation created by Cade Povich's demotion to Triple-A shortly before the All-Star break. Over 20 appearances (19 starts) at Norfolk this season, McDermott posted a 3.96 ERA and 1.43 WHIP while piling up 129 strikeouts over 91 innings. Though McDermott should be able to continue generating swings and misses in the big leagues on the back of his mid-to-upper 90s fastball and a sharp slider, control remains a concern for the young righty, who has walked 13.5 percent of the batters he's faced in the minors this season. A matchup with a weak Miami lineup at least offers McDermott a soft landing spot in his MLB debut.