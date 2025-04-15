Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Tuesday that McDermott (lat) could return before the end of May, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Working his way back from a right lat strain, McDermott will face hitters at the Orioles' spring training complex in Florida next week. He should be ready for a rehab assignment shortly after that.
