The Cubs claimed McDermott off waivers from the Mets on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

McDermott has shown very little during his limited chances in the majors, allowing a whopping 23 runs with an 18:18 K:BB over 20.1 innings. However, the 28-year-old was a fairly well-regarded prospect a couple years ago, so the Cubs felt he was worth a shot. McDermott does not have minor-league options remaining, so he'll have to go through waivers again first if the Cubs try to send him down.