McDermott (lat) covered 1.2 innings in his first rehab start Sunday with Double-A Chesapeake, striking out three while allowing one earned run on one hit and three walks.

McDermott has resided on the Orioles' 15-day injured list all season after suffering a lat strain early in spring training, but after facing live hitters at extended spring training last week without issue, he received the green light to make his 2025 debut in the minors. Unsurprisingly, McDermott was a bit shaky in his first outing, needing 43 pitches to record four outs and throwing more balls (22) than strikes (21). Though the Orioles have multiple holes in their big-league rotation, McDermott could need most of his 30-day rehab window in the minors to shake off the rust and build up his pitch count before he's activated from the IL.