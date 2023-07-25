Perez picked up the save Monday against the Phillies, working around a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning.

Perez got the call in the ninth, with Felix Bautista having pitched in Baltimore's previous two games. After retiring the first two Phillies in the inning, Perez surrendered a base hit and a walk before coaxing a groundout from Johan Rojas to strand the tying and winning runs. While Perez isn't likely to see much closing work going forward, he's been solid lately, pitching to a 1.93 ERA over his last nine appearances (9.1 innings). Overall, the southpaw sports a 4.54 ERA with a 1.78 WHIP and 26:20 K:BB through 33.2 innings this season.