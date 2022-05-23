Perez (2-0) earned the win Sunday versus the Rays. He allowed a hit and two walks while striking out three in two scoreless innings.

Perez worked the 10th and 11th innings after a rain delay, and he was able to keep the Rays at bay long enough for the Orioles to get the win. Through eight appearances in May, the southpaw has allowed just one run in 7.2 innings. He owns a 0.66 ERA, 1.46 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB with three holds in 16 outings overall. His solid pitching, albeit somewhat lucky, has earned him a high-leverage relief role.