Perez (4-1) allowed a run on one hit and struck out two in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.

Perez put J.P. Crawford aboard with two outs in the eighth inning. Felix Bautista then gave up a pair of hits, allowing two runs to score, with the decisive one going on Perez's line for his first loss of the year. This is just the fourth time in 29 appearances the southpaw has been charged with a run, and he still has a steady 1.52 ERA despite a 1.48 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB across 23.2 innings. Perez has added a save and nine holds as a high-leverage option for the Orioles this year.