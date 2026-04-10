Orioles' Coby Mayo: Absent from Baltimore lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayo is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants.
Mayo had started each of the previous three contests, but he'll begin Friday's festivities on the bench. The 24-year-old has yet to get going at the plate this season, slashing only .133/.278/.167. Blaze Alexander will start at third base and bat ninth in the series opener.
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