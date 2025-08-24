Mayo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Mayo took a pitch off his right hand in Friday's 10-7 loss, but he was cleared to start in Saturday's 9-8 loss, going 0-for-3 with a walk. The Orioles haven't indicated that Mayo experienced any setbacks coming out of that contest, so his absence Sunday looks to be a routine rest day. The 23-year-old has held down a near-everyday role throughout August, but he's slashing just .154/.236/.277 with a 38.9 percent strikeout rate so far this month.