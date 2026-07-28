Orioles' Coby Mayo: Drives in three runs Monday

Mayo went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored during Baltimore's 8-5 win over Detroit on Monday.

Mayo's two-run homer in the fifth inning extended the Orioles' lead to 7-3 and essentially sealed the game for Baltimore. It was his 14th home run of the season and fourth since July 1, and for the month he has gone 9-for-34 (.265) with one steal and seven RBI. He's been losing out on reps at the hot corner to Christian Encarnacion-Strand, but more nights like Monday would afford Mayo more playing time over the last two months of the regular season, especially for as long as Blaze Alexander (hand) is out of action.