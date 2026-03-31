Orioles' Coby Mayo: First day off Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayo is not in the lineup for Tuesday's tilt against the Rangers.
Mayo started at third base in each of the Orioles' first four games of the season, but he will begin Tuesday's festivities on the bench. Blaze Alexander will start at the hot corner and as Baltimore tries to even the series.
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