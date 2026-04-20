Mayo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Mayo started each of the Orioles' previous five games but was unable to wake up from his season-long slumber at the plate, going just 2-for-16 with a double and a 2:5 BB:K. Now holding down a .148/.258/.185 slash line for the season, Mayo looks like he'll be part of a timeshare at third base with Blaze Alexander, who receives the starting nod Monday. The 24-year-old could be at risk of a demotion to Triple-A Norfolk once Jackson Holliday (wrist) is back from the injured list, as Holliday's return would likely result in the hot-hitting Jeremiah Jackson moving off second base and cutting further into Mayo's playing time at the hot corner.