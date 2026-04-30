Orioles' Coby Mayo: Idle for nightcap
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mayo isn't in the lineup for the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against Houston, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Mayo will grab a seat on the bench to begin Game 2 after going 0-for-4 with a strikeout in the earlier game. Weston Wilson will start at third base and bat eighth in Mayo's absence.
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