Mayo went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Yankees.

The rookie spoiled a combined shutout bid for the Orioles' AL East rivals when he took Paul Blackburn deep in the eighth inning. Mayo has a mediocre .694 OPS over 291 plate appearances on the season, but the 23-year-old is ending the campaign on a high note as he stakes a claim to the starting first base job in 2026, batting .410 (16-for-39) over his last 14 games with four of his 11 homers on the year.