Mayo will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Twins.

With Jordan Westburg (elbow) opening the season on the injured list and expected to remain out through at least the beginning of May, Mayo has begun the campaign as the Orioles' everyday third baseman. He'll make his third start at the hot corner in as many games Sunday, after going 0-for-5 with two walks and a stolen base in the first two contests of the series. Mayo could eventually face competition for playing time from Blaze Alexander and Jeremiah Jackson, who have been forming a timeshare at the keystone but could be bigger factors at third base once second baseman Jackson Holliday (hand) likely returns from the IL within the next couple of weeks.