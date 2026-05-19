Selby was recently evaluated by Dr. Chris Looze in Baltimore due to ongoing symptoms with his injured right shoulder, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Selby has been out all season with right shoulder inflammation and seems to have made little-to-no progress. He is still in the process of discussing treatment options, but it's unclear whether surgery is being considered. Selby held a 3.21 ERA and 14:2 K:BB over 14 innings out of the Orioles' bullpen in 2025.