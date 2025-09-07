Selby (hamstring) is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reported Sunday.

Selby has been on the shelf with a strained left hamstring since July 29. It's unclear how many rehab outings the 27-year-old reliever will require before being reinstated from the IL, but it seems as though he'll be healthy before the end of the regular season. In nine appearances with the Orioles in 2025, Selby logged a 4.09 ERA with a 12:2 K:BB across 11 innings.