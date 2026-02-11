Orioles president of baseball operations Mike Elias said Wednesday that Selby is expected to begin the season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

He's not dealing with any structural damage, but Selby will be sidelined indefinitely as the Orioles allow the inflammation in his shoulder to subside. Selby yielded five runs with a 14:2 K:BB over 14 frames with Baltimore in 2025 and, once healthy, is slated for a middle relief role.