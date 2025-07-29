The Orioles placed Selby on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to a left hamstring strain.

Baltimore called up right-hander Yaramil Hiraldo from Triple-A Norfolk to replace Selby in the bullpen and on the 26-man active roster. After getting recalled from Norfolk shortly before the All-Star break, Selby gave up three earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out two over 5.1 innings in his five relief appearances before going down with the injury.