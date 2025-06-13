Cowser isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against the Angels due to general soreness but could be available off the bench, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Cowser crashed into the center field wall during Thursday's game but stayed in the contest. However, he'll get a night to rest up and recover from some lingering soreness due to the collision. Considering the vague injury tag and possible availability off the bench, Cowser can safely be considered day-to-day.