Willems was removed from Saturday's game with High-A Aberdeen due to a left hamstring injury, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Willems was lifted from the game in the seventh inning after sustaining the hamstring injury. Prior to being removed, Willems went 0-for-2 with a sacrifice fly. The 21-year-old has 12 homers in 69 games at Aberdeen this season.