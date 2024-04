Willems (hand) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk Friday in High-A Aberdeen's 3-2 loss to Jersey Shore.

Willems' final appearance in the Grapefruit League came March 14 and ended early after he was hit on the hand by a pitch, but the 20-year-old catcher was cleared in advance of Aberdeen's season opener. He split time between Single-A Delmarva and Aberdeen in 2023, slashing .220/.316/.395 with 17 home runs over 105 games.