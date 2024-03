Willems was hit in the hand by a pitch and exited Tuesday's game against the Pirates, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The nature or extent of the injury is currently unclear. Willems is a mediocre prospect in the Orioles' organization and reached High-A Aberdeen in 2023, though he managed just a 60 wRC+ with a 27.7 percent strikeout rate across 311 plate appearances. Assuming he's healthy, he's likely to begin 2024 at the same level.