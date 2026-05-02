The Orioles reinstated Enns (foot) from the injured list Saturday.

Enns made five rehab appearances in Triple-A after landing on the injured list with a foot infection, during which he allowed four earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out 10 batters over 6.1 innings. He'll presumably claim a middle-relief role in Baltimore's bullpen now that he's healthy, and the Orioles will send Tyler Wells to the minors to make room for Enns on the active roster.