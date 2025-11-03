The Orioles re-signed Enns to a one-year contract with a club option for 2027 on Monday.

Baltimore had a $3 million club option on Enns for 2026, but instead of picking that up it has hammered out a new deal with the left-hander. Enns was acquired by the Orioles via trade in late July and pitched well for them down the stretch, holding a 3.14 ERA and 34:11 K:BB over 28.2 frames. The southpaw will likely open 2026 in the bullpen, though he also offers the flexibility to be used as a starting pitcher.