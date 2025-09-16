Orioles' Dietrich Enns: Earns second save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Enns picked up the save Monday against the White Sox. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out four over three perfect innings.
Enns locked down his second save of the year with a dominant three-inning effort, retiring all nine batters he faced. The veteran lefty has worked more than an inning in each of his last seven outings, though four of his previous six appearances before Monday came with at least one earned run allowed. With the Orioles this season, the 34-year-old owns a 3.28 ERA and 1.30 WHIP across 24.1 innings in 14 appearances.
