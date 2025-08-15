Enns earned the save in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Mariners, allowing a run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning.

Enns' first save since 2021 didn't come easy -- after giving up back-to-back singles to open the frame, the left-hander managed to hold Seattle to just one run to close out the Orioles' victory. Enns has pitched well overall since joining Baltimore at the trade deadline, allowing two runs while striking out 12 over 6.1 innings to put his name in the late-inning mix.