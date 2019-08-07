Stewart was diagnosed with a concussion after leaving Tuesday's game against the Yankees and will be placed on the 7-day injured list, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Stewart's first major-league action in two months saw an early end, as he slipped charging a fly ball and was struck in the head. The 25-year-old was promoted from Triple-A earlier Tuesday but is now looking at an unspecified stay on the shelf.

