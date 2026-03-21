Orioles' Dylan Beavers: Dealing with quad tightness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Beavers said Saturday that he felt tightness in his quad while running Friday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Beavers has reportedly been having trouble with his right quad for a few days, and it bothered him enough Friday for the Orioles to scratch him from their Grapefruit League lineup. He remains optimistic that he'll be ready for Opening Day, though the team hasn't announced any official timeline.