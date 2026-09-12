Beavers went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a two-run single during Baltimore's 7-4 win over Toronto on Friday.

Beavers wasted no time in getting the Orioles on the board, taking the second pitch he saw from Max Scherzer deep to right field for a 375-foot solo homer in the first inning. Beavers capped off Baltimore's five-run second inning with a two-run single, and the 25-year-old outfielder has now logged three RBI in back-to-back games and three times this season. He has a .712 OPS with five steals, seven home runs and 39 RBI over 309 plate appearances on the campaign.