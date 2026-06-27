Orioles' Dylan Beavers: Feeling better Saturday

Beavers (oblique) is in Baltimore, before Saturday's matchup against Washington, and is feeling good after six rehab games, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Beavers, who was placed on the injured list May 13 with a right oblique strain, is feeling good and is inching closer to being reinstated. The 24-year-old is going through a work day Saturday and is feeling good after participating in six rehab games. Before hitting the IL, Beavers slashed .243/.331/.369 with two homers and 12 RBI in 119 plate appearances.