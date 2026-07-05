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Orioles' Dylan Beavers: Heading to bench versus lefty

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Beavers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Beavers will hit the bench along with three other left-handed hitters (Colton Cowser, Samuel Basallo and Jackson Holliday) while the Orioles stock up on right-handed bats against Nick Lodolo. Since coming off the injured list June 28, Beavers has appeared in four games and has gone just 1-for-14 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run. Now holding down an underwhelming .222/.308/.342 slash line on the season, Beavers could be in danger of ceding starts to the likes of Leody Taveras or Tyler O'Neill if he's unable to improve on his production.

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