Beavers went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, a walk and a stolen base in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the White Sox.

Following a 10-game stretch where he went just 4-for-27 (.148), Beavers has three extra-base hits, including a pair of home runs, in his last two contests. The 24-year-old rookie is slashing .277/.423/.470 with three homers, 13 RBI, 13 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases through his first 105 plate appearances.