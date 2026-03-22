Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said Sunday that Beavers is progressing in his recovery from a sore right knee, Andrew Golden of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Beavers remains out of the lineup for Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Nationals while he continues to tend to the injury he suffered while running Friday. The Orioles don't seem to consider Beavers' injury significant enough to require an MRI, but the young outfielder is still being viewed as day-to-day as Opening Day approaches.